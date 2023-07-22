Woman gets special tattoo as tribute to teacher who helped her in high school

Teachers have the amazing ability to leave lasting impressions on their students. Some teachers leave such an indelible mark on their students, they go out of their way to show gratitude for the amazing things the educator did for them, in many cases, even changing their lives for the better. Just like this woman who got a tattoo as a tribute to her high school teacher who helped her when she was a student. A video posted on Instagram shows how the teacher reacted to this very special gift.

A woman showing the tattoo she got for her teacher. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok and soon captured people’s attention on Instagram as well, after it was shared on the platform. “She surprised her teacher with a tattoo of a message he wrote to her when she graduated, he must have been a great teacher,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In addition to this video, the post also comprises another clip, along with an image.

How does the teacher react to the woman’s tattoo?

The heartwarming clip opens to a text insert that reads, “Showing the teacher who got me through high school the tattoo I got for him.” As the video progresses, the woman opens her hoodie to show her tattoo on her arm. For a moment, the teacher looks at the design in disbelief. Moments later, he realises its significance and breaks down overwhelmed by the gesture. The video ends with the teacher and student hugging each other.

Take a look at this video of a student showing her teacher a tattoo inspired by him:

The video was shared last month on June 29. Since being online, the clip has accumulated close to 7,100 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received several love-filled comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video showing a heartwarming bond between a teacher and student?

“Teachers can make a great impact in their students' lives,” posted an Instagram user. “Personally never met a teacher that made or tried to make an impact on students like that, what a rare gem of an educator,” added another. “Amazing! When he realised it was his writing. That's very special,” joined a third. “Thought it was gonna be a portrait of him or something wild. This is actually cool,” wrote a fourth.