Woman gets 'verbal warning' for discussing period pain at workplace

A woman got a 'verbal warning' at her job from HR for discussing her menstrual pain with her coworker. Since she shared her experience in a Reddit post, it has sparked a discussion on the platform.

The post was shared by the user, '_debunct14.' She wrote, "I just got a verbal warning for discussing my period on the job. I’m a supervisor, apparently, that means the standards are 'different' because I made someone 'uncomfortable'. I didn’t even bring it up, one of my supervisees was telling me she was having menstrual cramps. I told her I was too. That was it." (Also Read: 'I took revenge on my employees for abusing my generosity,' shares Redditor. Here's why)

She further added, "Got a talking to from the same HR lady who gave a lecture last year on gender inequality in the workplace. Her advice? 'Take less time getting ready in the morning so men take you seriously.'"

Take a look at this Reddit post here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 4,000 upvotes. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "I would remind HR about gender equality after that remark, as well as the consideration of hiring an attorney if HR EVER said anything like that again."

A second added, "20 years in HR. Tell them you want the details in writing if this verbal will be noted in your file. If it won’t be, then you also want THAT in writing. Watch them backpedal until their feet fall off." (Also Read: Boss calls woman 'unprofessional' after she fainted at work)

A third commented, "How is that inappropriate? I’m a supervisor, and I’ve had employees call out sick because of period cramps. One of them even had to go to the hospital for it. It’s an unavoidable topic involving employee well-being, and your coworkers need to grow up."

"Sounds like you could start documenting this stuff for gender discrimination. HR lady saying what she said, being chastised for discussing natural bodily functions. May not be outright, but seems like there's a poor culture there," expressed a fourth.

