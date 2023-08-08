Boss calls woman 'unprofessional' after she fainted at work

After a woman's fainted at her workplace, her boss exhibited an unexpected response to her health situation. Instead of inquiring about her well-being, the boss criticised her for being "unprofessional." (Also Read: Employee texts boss after a few drinks, WhatsApp messages go viral) When a woman fell sick at work her boss called her the next day and called her 'unprofessional'. This incident has angered many people. (Unsplash)

The woman shared her ordeal on the website Mumsnet. This website provides information on pregnancy and birth. It also has a forum where women can speak about their day-to-day troubles.

In the post, she wrote, "I’m a healthcare professional and fainted. It was mid-conversation, and I realised I really wasn’t well. So, I said to the patient ‘excuse me, I’m sorry, I’m going to go and get someone else’ (so I could go out quickly and get some air as I thought I was maybe just hot!) and I stood up, and while walking out, I fainted on the floor." She further explained that the next day when she came in for work, she was scheduled for a meeting with a "slightly scary boss to discuss how unprofessional it was."

Take a look at the post shared by the woman here:

Woman shared a post about her boss calling her unprofessional after she fainted at her workplace.(Website/@Mumsnet)

This post was shared on August 6. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments. The post has left several people seething, with many saying that the boss was wrong to say so.

Check out some of comments shared on the post here:

An individual wrote, "I don't understand. You can't choose to faint or not faint. What would a 'professional' have done according to the person who wants the meeting?" "What could you have done to prevent that from happening? Absolutely nothing. Hope you're feeling better now," added a second.

A third shared, "Fainting is not unprofessional, it's a 'can't be helped' kind of thing. If you were unwell and went to work too ill to be there, that's not great." A fourth commented, "It can’t be ‘unprofessional’ because that refers to a behavior. Your body just did something you didn’t expect, and you’d just realized you didn’t feel well, and were going to remedy it when you actually fainted."