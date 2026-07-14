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    Chirag Veer Singh Sarao becomes first Keshdhari Sikh to join US Air Force Academy

    Eagle Scout and varsity athlete has secured a historic religious accommodation to serve in uniform while maintaining his articles of faith.

    Published on: Jul 14, 2026, 14:41:43 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Washington: Chirag Veer Singh Sarao has become the first Keshdhari Sikh American to join the US Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the American Sikh Council said.

    Chirag Veer Singh Sarao joined the USAF Academy on June 24, on In-Processing Day (I-Day), and is currently undergoing six weeks of boot camp. (PTI Photo)
    Chirag Veer Singh Sarao joined the USAF Academy on June 24, on In-Processing Day (I-Day), and is currently undergoing six weeks of boot camp. (PTI Photo)

    A ‘keshdhari’ Sikh maintains unshorn hair (kesh) and beard as articles of faith.

    Sarao was appointed to the US Air Force Academy (USAFA) on April 4 and received the ‘religious accommodation’ on June 20 to serve with his articles of faith and remain grounded in his core identity, the Council said.

    He officially joined the USAF Academy on June 24, on In-Processing Day (I-Day) and is currently undergoing six weeks of boot camp.

    Before joining the USAF Academy, Sarao also received full scholarships from both the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and the Naval ROTC. He was also accepted into the University of Southern California and the University of Washington.

    The council said Sarao had a strong academic record, was an Eagle Scout, held a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo and competed on the varsity water polo team.

    The United States Air Force Academy, located in Colorado Springs, is one of the five federal service academies.

    It provides undergraduate education combined with military and leadership training, with graduates commissioned as second lieutenants in the US Air Force or the US Space Force.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chirag Veer Singh Sarao Becomes First Keshdhari Sikh To Join US Air Force Academy
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