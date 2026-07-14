Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9710C review: The sound upgrade your TV was waiting for

Televisions have become thinner every year, but their speakers have not kept up. Even mid-range TVs struggle to deliver convincing dialogue, impactful bass or the sense of space that movies deserve. That's where a soundbar makes the biggest difference. But every few months, a soundbar shows up in India claiming to bring "cinema-grade sound" home, and every few months, I go in expecting the usual gap between the box and the living room. The Zebronics Juke Bar 9710C caught my attention for a different reason - it's one of the few sub-Rs. 20,000 soundbars here with actual Dolby Atmos and DTS:X certification, not just a "virtual surround" sticker slapped on for the spec sheet. On paper, it looks like one of the most feature-packed soundbars in its segment. I spent several days using it as my primary TV audio system for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, cricket matches and music streaming. Here's what the experience was really like.

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

The first thing that surprised me wasn't the power; it was the size. Unlike many 5.1-channel systems that demand a large TV cabinet, the Juke Bar 9710C keeps the main soundbar compact enough to sit comfortably below a 43-inch or 55-inch television without dominating the setup. Zebronics has gone with a matte black finish and a compact rectangular soundbar with a small LED display up front showing input source and volume.

It doesn't try to look premium in a showy way, no fake metal trims, no unnecessary lighting, and honestly, I preferred that. It's the kind of design that disappears under a TV rather than demanding attention.

The remote is basic plastic and does the job, though I'd have liked a companion app for EQ tweaks, which this doesn't offer. You're working with the remote and the presets Zebronics has built in.

Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9710C 5.1 550W Dolby Atmos Soundbar: Setting it up The Zebronics 9710C Dolby Atmos soundbar is a 5.1 system - a soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, and two rear satellite speakers - and the setup took me under fifteen minutes, most of which went into figuring out where to place the satellites. The soundbar itself is compact, just over 40 cm wide, which means it doesn't dwarf a 43 or 50-inch TV the way some bars do. I've reviewed units before that needed a furniture rearrangement to fit; this one sat under my TV without a fuss.

Connectivity covers almost everything Zebronics has included the ports most users actually need. HDMI eARC remains the best option for Dolby Atmos playback, while Optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth 5.3 allow the soundbar to work with older televisions, gaming consoles, laptops and smartphones.

Bluetooth pairing was quick during my testing, and switching between TV and smartphone playback didn't require repeated pairing. The included remote is uncomplicated and gives direct access to volume, bass levels and input selection without digging through menus.

Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9710C Soundbar Review: Sound Performance Sound quality is ultimately what makes or breaks a soundbar, and this is where the Zeb Juke Bar 9710C leaves a positive impression. The jump from a TV's built-in speakers is immediate. I watched several action-heavy scenes, including Top Gun: Maverick, and the dedicated rear speakers made a noticeable difference. Aircraft flew across the room more naturally instead of simply sounding louder from the front. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X don't match the precision of premium systems with upward-firing drivers, but the soundstage feels genuinely wider, with convincing surround effects for the price. Dialogue also remains clear during loud action sequences, so I rarely had to reach for the volume remote.

What surprised me most was watching a T20 cricket match. The commentary stayed clear and centred while crowd noise spread across the room, making the broadcast feel more immersive. It's a small detail, but it reflects how the soundbar performs during everyday viewing, not just carefully selected movie scenes.

The wireless subwoofer also complements the overall experience well. It adds enough punch to explosions, background scores and action sequences without overwhelming the room. During testing, I found that placing it near a side wall rather than beside the TV unit produced tighter, more controlled bass.

Music performance is good, though I'd keep expectations in check. Vocals remain clear, and the bass works well for Bollywood tracks and bass-heavy playlists. In a smaller room, however, the low end can become slightly boomy at the default setting. I found reducing the bass by two levels made everyday listening more balanced, while switching back to the higher setting worked better for movie nights. In short, the 9710C is tuned more for films and TV shows than for critical listening to music, and in that role, it performs well.

What Could Be Better? The compact form factor does come with a few trade-offs. Dolby Atmos is supported, but without dedicated upward-firing drivers, the overhead effect isn't as convincing as what you'll get from more expensive soundbars. The surround experience also varies depending on your room and the content you're watching.

The front display gets the job done but doesn't provide much information, and the remote could use clearer labels for some sound modes. My biggest complaint, however, is the lack of a companion app. Even a basic EQ would have made it easier to fine-tune the sound instead of relying on the preset modes.

USB playback is limited to MP3 files, and there's no Wi-Fi or multi-room casting, so this remains a straightforward TV and Bluetooth soundbar rather than a connected home audio system. The plastic construction feels sturdy enough for everyday use, but it doesn't have the premium feel that its design suggests.

Final Verdict The Zebronics Juke Bar 9710C isn't trying to compete with premium home theatre systems. Instead, it focuses on delivering convincing Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, strong bass and wireless rear speakers at a price of around Rs. 17,000, where the competition is limited.

After using it for movies, sports, gaming and music, what impressed me most was how easy it was to live with. Setup is straightforward, and once the rear speakers are in place, the improvement over built-in TV speakers is immediately noticeable.

Clear dialogue, punchy bass and the wireless rear speakers elevate the experience, while Dolby Atmos and DTS:X add an extra layer of immersion. It doesn't match the scale of flagship soundbars, but it doesn't pretend to.

If you're looking for a complete 5.1-channel home entertainment system without stretching your budget, the Zebronics Juke Bar 9710C is an easy recommendation. It delivers an enjoyable cinematic experience for movies, live sports and everyday streaming, making it one of the strongest value-for-money options in its segment.