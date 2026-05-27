Woman grows lilies at home after florist says 'aap khud uga lo', video goes viral

Flowers surely add beauty but lets be honest, they can also be quite expensive. Among the many varieties, lilies are often seen as one of the more premium blooms, known for their elegance and higher price point. Recently, a simple visit to a flower shop turned into a gardening journey for a woman after a florist’s blunt but practical advice pushed her to grow lilies at home instead of buying them. A woman was shocked by the price of lilies at a flower shop. (Instagram/@1976khati)

In the video shared by user @1976khati on Instagram, she can be seen asking a florist, “Bhaiya, lilly kaise diya?” To which he replies, “ ₹100 per stick.” She then reacts, “yeh thode mahenge nahi hai?” The florist responds without much hesitation, “Toh aap khud uga lijiye.” The exchange, though casual, sets the tone for what follows next in the video.

(Also Read: Ashneer Grover once shut down his pitch with ‘Tu baith jaa yar’. Now he’s headed to Y Combinator)

The clip then shows the woman taking the suggestion quite literally. She buys 10 bulbs for ₹180 and begins planting them in pots at home. The video follows her gardening process, from sowing the bulbs to patiently nurturing them over time. Eventually, her efforts pay off as she shows lilies blooming in beautiful shades of yellow, white and pink, all grown at home. In a simple but satisfying ending, the video includes the text, “mehenge toh the bhaiya.”