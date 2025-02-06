Menu Explore
Woman, her friends travel inside train toilet to Maha Kumbh, viral video disgusts internet

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 06, 2025 04:25 PM IST

As pilgrims crowd the Mahakumbh Mela, a woman films herself and friends in a train toilet to avoid congestion, sparking outrage online.

With devotees flocking to the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the massive influx of pilgrims has led to overcrowding and safety concerns. One young woman shared a video claiming she was travelling to Maha Kumbh in the toilet with her friends. In the bizarre video, the woman filmed herself standing on top of a toilet inside a train while two of her friend stood beside her.

The woman laughed and filmed herself inside the Indian Railways toilet.(Instagram)
The woman laughed and filmed herself inside the Indian Railways toilet.(Instagram)

"Guys, we are in the train toilet and going to the Kumbh mela," she declares, while filming around the toilet and showing herself standing on the commode.

The woman claims that they are surrounded by people outside and chose to travel inside the toilet to avoid being crowded. At one point, she asks her friend not to open the toilet door while joking about the people standing outside.

The video which amassed over 700,000 views disgusted many users who were shocked to se the three women misusing the toilet and filming videos inside inconveniencing other travellers in the train.

Internet disgusted by video

"Some people do not have any civic sense. Is this how India is going to develop?," questioned one user. The woman hit back at all the comments and celebrated the fact that they were now viral on social media.

The woman filming the video also claimed in the comments that they did not open the door to avoid getting caught without a ticket by the TTE. Another user asked her why they did so and the woman replied that they did not have a choice.

Many users tagged the Indian Railways account and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding actions against the three.

Meanwhile, the woman shared a video of herself taking a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj a few days later.

(Also read: Man caught urinating inside public changing room at Mahakumbh Mela, internet calls for action)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
