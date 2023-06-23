Woman holds exhausted manatee’s head for two hours to save it

The stories that document humans going the extra mile to help animals in distress are always heartwarming. One such tale was posted on Twitter about a woman saving an exhausted manatee by holding its head for two hours to keep it above water.

The image shows a woman holding a manatee’s head along with another rescuer. (Twitter/@SheriffPinellas)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office shared the post on Twitter. They shared a quote from the woman, one of their deputies named Constant, who saved the animal. “‘This manatee is going to die right in front of us and I’m not letting that happen! We docked the boat... and got in. We stayed in the water for two hours holding its head up until it could be rescued.’ - Deputy Constant,” they wrote. Alongside, the department also shared a few pictures of the incident and a blog link explaining the rescue mission in detail.

“We docked the boat, I took off my equipment, and got in. We stayed in the water for two hours holding its head up until it could be rescued. At the end of the process it was not happy with us! At the beginning it was too exhausted, but after a while it had recovered its strength a little and it started thrashing. I thought I was going to drown – a martyr for the cause,” reads a comment by Deputy Constant as shared on the blog.

Take a look at the post about the manatee:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet was shared on June 20. Since being posted, it has gathered close to 8,700 views. Additionally, the post has accumulated nearly 200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thank you Deputy Constant!” shared a Twitter user. “Thank you for your concern & determination to protect this beautiful animal... YOU ARE SUPER HEROES!” joined another. “Thank you for doing that, Deputy Constant,” added a third. “Thank you,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the story of the woman rescuing a manatee?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON