Woman house hunting in Bengaluru gets an unusual request from man, calls him 'creep'

Finding a decent house to rent in a good locality within a budget is a tough task already. What can make this process even harder sometimes is people, who instead of helping you, make the quest all the more taxing. This woman encountered such an individual while house-hunting in Bengaluru, who posed a rather unusual and unpleasant request before her. A woman shared an unusual request from man while house hunting in Bengaluru.

"Perks of house-hunting in Bangalore, you get creeps free but not the house. Desperate house-hunters in Bangalore believing in 'make them an offer they can't refuse' too seriously," wrote X user Akanksha Mishra on the microblogging platform.

Along with the tweet she also shared a snapshot of the conversation. The man messaged her first and said, "I am also looking for a flat in a budget and a decent locality. Observing it's very tough to get in Bangalore. Will you be comfortable in joining hands?" (Also Read: Bengaluru man explains why he chose to stay after his rent was hiked by ₹15,000 within one year)

Mishra politely refused his request and told him that she isn't comfortable with male flat mates.

The man then messaged her again, and said, "Ok. This is not the correct platform for this to ask. If you are ok and single, we can share a place for life (upon mutual vibe/respect.)"

Take a look at the post shared by Mishra here:

This isn't the first time that someone had to go to great lengths to rent a flat in Bengaluru. Earlier, Twitter user Neeraj Menta shared how his tenant interview felt more grueling than the seed round pitch for his startup.

Menta wrote, "My tenant interview was longer and more gruelling than my Seed round pitch. I recently started househunting in Bangalore and one owner wanted to interview me before saying yes."

"Pre-interview - we had to send out a small list of data points about our background along with my wife and my LinkedIn profiles through the broker. Then once we got shortlisted the broker wanted to set up a call," he shared further.

He also informed that the landlord asked him about his "background, family size, etc."

