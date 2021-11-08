Woman kisses and cuddles surprised pet snake, video gets mixed reactions

A video of a woman cuddling and kissing her pet snake was shared on Instagram. Since being posted, the clip has prompted people to post mixed reactions.

In the video, a woman can be seen caressing and kissing her pet snake. She is lying on what appears to be a couch with the reptile coiled around her neck and its head near her mouth.

She then kisses the serpent on the chin, which causes its mouth to open in surprise. The woman then copies her snake's reaction.

The caption to this video reads, "Love my snake!" And from the looks of how happy and emotional a bond she shares with the slithering cutie - we all might just have to agree.

This Instagram Reel has received more than 9,800 likes so far, since being shared late last month.

"Her love for the reptile shows love for nature," says one Instagram user. While another skeptical commenter wrote, "Nope".

“So cute,” posted a third.

“Cool snake but I'd never let a constrictor wrap around my neck, that's just dangerous,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this bond between a human and a snake?

