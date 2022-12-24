Woman left hanging from a roof, toddler's quick action saves her from injuries

In times of stress, swift action prevents tragedies and saves lives. The same thing happened when a young child discovered his mother hanging from a garage door after the ladder she was standing on fell. Despite the ladder's size, the young kid lifted it and brought his mother to safety.

This video was shared on Twitter by businessman Tansu Yegen. He is known often to share interesting and engaging content on social media. In the video, the woman was standing on the ladder, and then suddenly, the ladder fell. The young boy standing behind her quickly hurries to grab the ladder after that. Despite the size, the toddler gradually succeeds in lifting it and putting it close to the woman.

The post's caption read, "The hero of the day was the little boy who ran to help his mother, who was stuck in the air while fixing the garage door. He was able to lift the big ladder by himself."

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just one day back. Since being uploaded, it has already been viewed more than 13 million likes and has several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the comments said, "The hero was the mother who worked hard and taught the child to help, not watch. " Another person wrote, "Kid ran towards the danger, not away from it. Also stabilized the ladder while she climbed down. Humanity can learn a lesson from him. Do not fear the flame. Yeah, it was a short drop to you and I but many a kid his age would panic, freeze, and start crying." "What impresses me here is not the strength but the presence of mind of picking the ladder then trying to support the mother directly," wrote a third.

