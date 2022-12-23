Boy falls short of cash while buying book, what bookstore does next is wholesome

If you are a book lover, then you must have a collection of various novels in your room. Whether it is something fiction, non-fiction, comics, encyclopedias, and whatnot, reading is a hobby of many people. This is also why many people are okay with spending on books and purchasing whatever they wish. However, at times, one may fall short of money if the book costs too much. Recently something similar happened with a boy, and what the bookstore does for him will warm your heart.

Walking BookFairs shared this lovely tale on Twitter. They stated that a young boy wanted a book that cost ₹699. However, the boy only had ₹400 with him. So, the bookstore decided to offer the youngster the book for ₹400 only after observing the boy's dismay. They also uploaded a picture of the child smiling and holding up his most recent acquisition.

Take a look at their tweet here:

A young reader walked in with ₹400 in his pocket, was overjoyed to find manga books in store, got disappointed that the one he wanted was priced ₹699. His smile when we told him he could have it at ₹400 made our day.#BookstoreLife pic.twitter.com/Ts8xn1t92b — Walking BookFairs (@walkngbookfairs) December 21, 2022

This tweet was shared just two days back. Since it was shared, it has been liked 1200 times and has several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "You have done something this person is going to carry with them for decades..love for reading and the joy of giving. We only buy books from independent stores. Understand the role they play in shaping society. " Another person wrote, "I am filled with joy after reading this because these small gestures at your bookstore are the reason why it is my favorite in town!!" A third person said, "Awwww bless your souls! What a wonderful thing to do, and his day really got made! I'm smiling wide too."