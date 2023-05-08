Woman makes pizza worth 1.60 lakhs, netizens call it 'nasty'

Pizza is a universally enjoyed dish. Its simple blend of cheese and tomato flavors, often paired with toppings such as vegetables or meat, has captured the hearts and taste buds of many. While we make this dish at home or even buy it from a restaurant or cafe, would you ever be willing to pay ₹1.60 lakhs for a pizza? Sounds a little too much, right? Well, recently, celebrity chef Brooke Baevsky shared that she made a pizza worth $2000 (Approximately. ₹1,62,000) for a celebrity. However, this pizza has left many people unimpressed.

Woman makes pizza worth ₹ 1.60 lakhs.(Instagram/@BrookeBaevsky)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Let's make a $2k pizza for a celeb client," wrote Brooke Baevsky in the post's caption. For making the pizza, she buys organic figs, mushroom powders, gluten-free flour blends, almonds, and some other things. She begins making the dough with gluten-free flours, water, and oil. Then she caramalises figs with honey and even makes a vegan cheese using almonds. Once everything is ready, she rolls out the dough and tops it with different ingredients, and bakes it.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This clip was shared on April 29. Since being posted, it has been liked over 8000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many people did not like the pizza.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "That looks nasty, tbh. Just because you can, doesn't mean you should." A second added, "Congrats, this looks absolutely terrible." "Ouch, such a waste of caviar, lost in that sauce," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "You can fly to Italy, have pizza there, and fly back to the US for cheaper."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON