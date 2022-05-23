Woman makes raincoat for duck with feather condition who can't dry self. Watch

Little acts of kindness towards other human beings or animals who can't verbally ask for help, always make one believe in the power of humanity. Just like in this one instance where a cute duck can be seen in an Instagram video posted by Mother The Mountain Farm. This adorable video is sure to bring a smile to your face and make the rest of your day a lot brighter.

It opens to show a cute little duck named Bee. Yes, you read that right. In the course of the video, the information that gets revealed is that this duck happens to have a certain feather condition that makes it difficult for her to keep herself dry and/or waterproof. But why fear when you have a loving human by your side who will go to any extent to make you feel comfortable? And here comes the cutest part of this video.

“Bee the duck has a feather condition that means she can’t waterproof herself. So, I made her a raincoat,” reads the caption that accompanies the video of this adorable duck. She can be seen following her human around and getting some scratches and pats as well. We won't give away too much so take a look at this viral Instagram video for yourself:

Since being shared on May 15, this video has received over 4.5 million views and many have taken to the comments section in order to praise the kind gesture on part of the human.

An Instagram user wrote, “Just when you think your page can’t get any cuter.” “This is what I needed to see today,” reads another comment. A third commenter confessed, “This is enough to make a grown person cry.”

What are your thoughts on this video?