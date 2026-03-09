Woman marks two years in family business, says ‘don’t you have brothers?’ remains a common question
A woman marked two years in her family business and urged more women to carry forward their parents’ legacy.
A woman’s reflection on completing two years in her family business has resonated with many on social media, sparking conversations about women stepping into leadership roles within family enterprises.
(Also read: Indian man reflects on cousins choosing corporate careers abroad as family businesses shut down: ‘End of an era’)
Taking to X, Anushka Singhal shared a heartfelt post about her journey since joining the company built by her parents over two decades.
She wrote, "Today is exactly 2 years since I joined my family business. It's still rare. A woman stepping into a company her parents spent 20 years building , not as support staff, not in the background, but to lead, build, and take it forward."
Singhal also spoke candidly about the stereotypes and questions that still follow women in business leadership roles.
"The questions haven't gone away. 'Don't you have brothers?' 'What will happen once you get married?' I'm still figuring out how to answer them. So I just keep going," she wrote.
Building new ventures and expanding the business
In the same post, Singhal described the work she has done over the past two years to expand the company’s operations and take on new initiatives.
"In two years, I got my own clients. Launched Ions Energy, our renewable energy vertical. Entered manufacturing, spent time on factory floors, and built BESS and solar projects across India," she said.
Reflecting on what motivated her to continue despite the challenges, Singhal emphasised the encouragement she received from people she met during her journey.
"What's kept me going is the people I've met along the way women and men , who were genuinely proud to see a woman running the show at a family business. Those moments mattered more than they know," she wrote.
She also mentioned how seeing young women follow similar paths has been particularly meaningful.
"And the young girls who saw something in this journey and joined their family businesses too. That is the only impact that matters," Singhal added.
A message for more women
Sharing her thoughts on International Women’s Day, Singhal encouraged more women to step into family businesses and continue the work started by earlier generations. "This Women's Day, I really hope more women step into their family businesses and carry forward what their parents spent a lifetime building. It is a beautiful legacy. And it needs you," she wrote.
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts
The post has since garnered reactions from social media users, many of whom praised her journey and determination. One user commented, "You're an inspiration." Another wrote, "This is inspiring." A third user shared, "Wow i really got inspiration from your journey," while another added, "This is very motivating."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More