Woman marks two years in family business, says ‘don’t you have brothers?’ remains a common question

A woman’s reflection on completing two years in her family business has resonated with many on social media, sparking conversations about women stepping into leadership roles within family enterprises. A woman shared her journey of leading her family business. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Taking to X, Anushka Singhal shared a heartfelt post about her journey since joining the company built by her parents over two decades.

She wrote, "Today is exactly 2 years since I joined my family business. It's still rare. A woman stepping into a company her parents spent 20 years building , not as support staff, not in the background, but to lead, build, and take it forward."

Singhal also spoke candidly about the stereotypes and questions that still follow women in business leadership roles.

"The questions haven't gone away. 'Don't you have brothers?' 'What will happen once you get married?' I'm still figuring out how to answer them. So I just keep going," she wrote.

Building new ventures and expanding the business In the same post, Singhal described the work she has done over the past two years to expand the company’s operations and take on new initiatives.

"In two years, I got my own clients. Launched Ions Energy, our renewable energy vertical. Entered manufacturing, spent time on factory floors, and built BESS and solar projects across India," she said.

Reflecting on what motivated her to continue despite the challenges, Singhal emphasised the encouragement she received from people she met during her journey.

"What's kept me going is the people I've met along the way women and men , who were genuinely proud to see a woman running the show at a family business. Those moments mattered more than they know," she wrote.

She also mentioned how seeing young women follow similar paths has been particularly meaningful.

"And the young girls who saw something in this journey and joined their family businesses too. That is the only impact that matters," Singhal added.