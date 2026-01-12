Indian man reflects on cousins choosing corporate careers abroad as family businesses shut down: ‘End of an era’

Taking to the platform, Sandeep Mall shared an observation from within his extended family. “Catching up with cousins: 10 are in the US, 5 specifically at Amazon. They all come from business families but chose the corporate route. At least 7 or 8 of those family businesses are now closing shop. No successors. End of an era started by their great grandparents,” he wrote.

A man’s reflective post on X has sparked a broader conversation about the gradual disappearance of traditional family businesses as younger generations increasingly choose corporate careers abroad.

Internet reacts The post has since garnered more than 82,000 views, with users offering a range of perspectives on ambition, stability and generational change.

One user commented, “That’s bittersweet. A whole generation choosing stability over legacy, and now the family shops quietly fade away. End of an era indeed.”

Another added, “If you have a good degree in the US and post education get a good job, life seems hassle free. Then the kids you have want an even more hassle free life. You gotta love the hassle.”

The discussion soon moved beyond nostalgia, with some users seeing opportunity in the crisis. One response read, “It can be the next big startup idea in India to manage these kinds of traditional businesses which have potential but are not exciting enough for the new generation.”

Others pointed to broader social patterns. One user said, “We are seeing this trend recently. Corporate lifestyle would have been the reason probably,” while another questioned long term decisions, asking, “What are the odds they’ll move back once they realise these are no longer stable career paths.”

One user noted, “Major problem for many small businesses is labour. They are controlled, can start and stop work, take holidays, etc.”

Personal anecdotes added to the emotional weight of the conversation. A user shared, “Multiple cases in my family too. My cousin had a successful chain of tyre showrooms, but their only son did an MBA and is now settled in Canada.” Another summed up the sentiment simply, saying, “I feel really sad when these family businesses end.”

