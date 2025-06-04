Woman nearly swept away by rogue wave while filming selfie video in Bali: ‘I almost died’

A spine-chilling video shared by a travel content creator has gone viral, capturing the harrowing moment she was nearly swept into the sea by a rogue wave while visiting Angel’s Billabong — a popular yet notoriously dangerous natural pool in Bali. A viral video showed a rogue wave crashing into a tourist at Angel’s Billabong in Bali.(Instagram/iamkatyjohnson)

“You wanna meet Jesus today?”

The incident occurred on Easter Sunday, when travel vlogger Katy Johnson was filming a selfie video on the rocks overlooking the picturesque turquoise waters. What began as a serene moment of travel documentation quickly descended into chaos, as a sudden wave surged with alarming force, crashing into her and nearly dragging her into the ocean.

“Easter Sunday in Bali really said, ‘You wanna meet Jesus today?’ Because I almost did,” Johnson captioned the video. “One rogue wave came crashing in at Angel’s Billabong like it had personal beef with me and nearly swept me right off the viewing platform and into the next life. Not the kind of baptism I signed up for.”

The video abruptly ends in a blur as the wave soaks Johnson and tosses her camera, capturing only a glimpse of her shock-stricken face and the violent churning of the water.

No signs, no safety, no warning

In the caption accompanying her now-viral post, Johnson highlighted the lack of safety measures at the site, revealing that more than a dozen tourists have reportedly died at Angel’s Billabong over the years. “There were no warning signs, no security, and honestly, no reason to think the waves would even reach the deck,” she wrote.

She used the experience to deliver a cautionary message to fellow travellers, urging them to prioritise safety over social media content. “Your life is worth more than content. Responsible tourism means staying curious and cautious. Research your locations, be aware of your surroundings, and don’t ignore your gut,” she added.

Online reaction: Fear, concern and advice

The video has garnered over 400k views and has sparked a wave of comments ranging from concerned to reflective. Several users praised Johnson for turning the experience into a lesson, while others shared their own near-miss stories from the same location. One user wrote, “I was there last year and saw someone get knocked down too, it’s terrifying.” Another commented, “This place needs proper barriers or at least warning signs.” Many echoed Johnson’s call for responsible travel, with one remarking, “Content isn’t worth your life — thank you for speaking up.”