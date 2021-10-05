Woman offers to buy lunch for stranger, gets a surprise herself. Watch

Have you ever gone out of your way to help a stranger in need without asking any questions? While there may be many who offer help to strangers, few do so without asking any questions in return. A clip which was shared on Twitter captures one such beautiful instance when a woman agreed to help a stranger happily. However, what's wonderful is that she got a special surprise for her kind gesture. The video has gone viral and collected several wonderful reactions on social media.

The video was recorded at a supermarket. It opens to show a man telling the woman that he had forgotten his wallet and asked if the woman could buy him some lunch. The woman agreed without asking any questions, much to the man's surprise. To confirm what he had heard, he asked her again, "Really" to which the woman said "yep" as if it was no big deal.

What happened next may surprise you. The man gave the woman a huge surprise for her gesture.

We won't give away the surprise. So, take a look at the video to find out what lay in store for the woman:

The man was actually conducting a social experiment and as part of it offered to buy her whatever she needed from the store since she had been kind to him.

The share has garnered over 14,600 likes and has been retweeted over 2,400 times. It has also received a ton of comments admiring the generousness of the woman.

“Oh man that was beautiful. Especially the fact that even with her own struggles, she didn't hesitate to say yes to buying him food. That's what makes it so special,” wrote an individual. “I've always felt like people who have struggled know the struggle and are quick to step in and help,” expressed another. “This why we need to be kind to each other, behind someone’s smile or anger, we really don’t know what people are going through... and yes most people that struggled are the ones that are generous to others, we know how it feels, cuz we’ve been there,” remarked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

