Woman plays Coke Studio’s Pasoori on veena, video wows people. Seen it yet?

Coke Studio’s Pasoori by artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has been a hit since its release. The song has created a storm online – so much so that it has received tons of reactions from celebrities too. Be it Author Amitav Ghosh sharing a tweet to praise the song or Shehnaaz Gill posting an Instagram Reel showing her dancing to the hit number, everyone is jumping in on the trend in one way or another. There is now a latest addition to that list and it is a rendition of the song by an artist. What is amazing to watch in the video is her doing so with help of a veena.

The artist named Kushala posted the video with a simple caption. It is the name of the song. She also tagged the artists in her post.

The video opens to show the artist saying “Hmm. What if the song Pasoori was played on venna.” Then she goes on to play a beautiful rendition of the song that may very well win you over.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 1.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is fabulous,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow. This is awesome,” posted another. “Lovely,” shared a third. “Beautiful. No words. Damn,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

