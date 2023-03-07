Woman receives meat after ordering veg meal from Zomato. Company helps resolve issue

While visiting a restaurant or ordering food, many vegetarians read reviews or even give instructions so that they are not mistakenly served meat. However, in a recent turn of events Twitter user Nirupama Singh claimed that when she ordered vegetarian food from the online food delivery service Zomato, she had a 'horrible experience.'

"Hi @zomato , ordered veg food and got all nonveg food. 4/5 of us were vegetarians. What is this service, horrible experience," wrote Nirupama Singh in a post. She also shared a short video that showed her plate with a piece of meat.

Take a look at her video below:

This video was shared just a few days back. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times. The clip also has over 700 likes and a few comments. The official Twitter handle of Zomato Cares was quick to reply to the customer and apologised for the matter. They also helped her resolve it. Later, Singh updated about the situation in the comments section and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, @zomatocare was nice enough to resolve and help."

Take a look at some other reactions below:

An individual posted, "This is my worst nightmare. What if I get a bite without knowing." Another person added, "Omg. This is horrific." A third person added, "These kinds of incidents make me skeptical of ordering from a veg/non-veg restaurant."

