Woman recreates Jenna Ortega’s dance from Netflix’s Wednesday underwater. Watch

Whether or not you have watched the popular Netflix series Wednesday, you may have come across Jenna Ortega’s viral dance set to the tune of The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. From Lady Gaga performing the viral dance routine in her song Bloody Mary to a girl flawlessly imitating the epic dance, social media is brimming with several shares. Now, a video of a woman dressed as Wednesday Addams and recreating the hit choreography, that too underwater, has surfaced online. It is winning people’s hearts left, right and centre.

The video was shared on Instagram by Miami-based underwater performer and freediver Kristina Makushenko. “WEDNESDAY ADDAMS underwater version,” read a part of the detailed caption Makushenko shared alongside the video on Instagram. She mentioned that recording this particular dance sequence took her four hours. “This was long one. You asked me to re-create @jennaortega dance scene in episode 4 of @wednesdaynetflix , The Addams family @netflix. I deliver. It took me 4 hours to film this,” she wrote. Talking about the difficulties she faced while dancing underwater, Makushenko added, “This dress was too floaty, so I had some trouble moving in it and my usual pool is closed till mid-January so I had to adjust in another one.”

The viral video is divided into two parts. One shows Jenna Ortega’s dance sequence from Netflix’s Wednesday, while the other shows Makushenko recreating it flawlessly. Makushenko is sporting a black dress and heels, just like Jenna Ortega’s character Wednesday Addams in Wednesday.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted five days ago, and it has since then accumulated more than 8.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post various responses.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

“I’m always amazed by what you put together under water! Definitely getting a share,” posted an individual. “Those feet planted on the bottom that whole time - so challenging! Hurrah!” remarked another. “You won this one,” expressed a third with a fire emoticon. “Amazing. Best tribute to the Wednesday dance yet,” wrote a fourth.

