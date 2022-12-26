Man offers to take a dip in holy river on behalf of devotees for 10 per person. Watch

In a video that is going viral across social media platforms, through its several reshares and other means, a man can be seen offering to take a dip in the holy river on behalf of the devotees for a small fee in the chilling December cold. The man’s unique offer attracted several eyeballs, including IAS Awanish Sharan who reshared his video on his Twitter handle. The share has also received a wave of responses from Twitter users.

“The best startup of this season,” wrote IAS Awanish Sharan while sharing a video. In it, one can see a man sitting in shorts on a railing in the middle of what appears to be a river and offering a dip on behalf of devotees for ₹10. “Aapke naam ki dubki ham lagaenge is mausam me. Aapke naam ke puny aapko milenge, lekin aap jo 10 rupay denge wo humko milenge (I will take dip on your behalf in this weather. You will get the reward for the dip, and I will get ₹10),” he can be heard saying in Hindi in the video.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has received more than 2.1 lakh views and over 8,700 likes. It has also collected several retweets and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“He can easily charge 100/- per dubaki in this season,” posted a Twitter user. “Zero cost startup,” shared another. “Very nice,” expressed a third.

