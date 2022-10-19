Woman recreates Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie with household items in viral video

No matter if you party during the year 2005 or not, this specific anthem will definitely make you want to get up and dance. The song we are talking about is none other than Hips Don’t Lie by artists Shakira and Wyclef Jean. And in this video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going viral, owing to very evident reasons, one gets to see how a woman recreates the song with a lot of talent. The video opens to show how she uses things like a spray bottle, the top of a table and the like, in order to create the tune of this evergreen song.

The video has been shared along with the caption that reads, “Oh baby when you talk like that, yeah this song is eternal.” The video has been shared on Instagram on the page of a 20-year-old music producer named Queen Ife. She has almost 29,500 followers on her page.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on October 4, this video has already received 1.98 lakh likes on it already.

One wrote, “This deserves so much more attention. ” “Nah this is fire,” commented another individual. A third remark asked, “Who else yelled Shakira Shakira at the end?”