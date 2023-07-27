Woman recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa hook steps, viral video has over 47 million views

Jailer’s first song Kaavaala, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, was released on July 6 this year. The song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also sang it alongside Shilpa Rao. Arunraja Kamaraj wrote the lyrics of the song. Since its release, the song has made ripples online, having already garnered over 74 million views on YouTube. People are even taking to social media to share videos of themselves dancing to the catchy beat. Among those, one, in particular, has gone crazy viral on Instagram. It features a woman recreating Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa hook steps. And the results are nothing short of stunning.

Woman recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s hook steps from the Jailer song Kaavaalaa. The dance video has gone viral on Instagram. (Instagram/@parihoonnmain)

The video was shared on Instagram by Priyanka Shenoy Menon, who was Mrs India Kerala in 2017. She was also Miss Kerala - Miss Beautiful Skin. In the post’s caption, she wrote the name of the song. The now-viral video features Menon wearing a matching outfit to that of Tamannaah Bhatia and dancing in front of the TV that plays the song. Menon's perfect synchronisation of dance moves and expressions is tugging at the heartstrings of many.

Watch the video featuring the woman dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa right here:

The Instagram Reel was shared a week ago on the meta-owned platform. It has since accumulated over 47.2 million views and more than two million likes. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section. Many even dropped heart and fire emoticons after watching the video.

Take a look at a few reactions to this woman’s recreation of Tamannaah Bhatia’s steps from Kaavaalaa below:

“You just nailed the expression!” posted an individual. Another added, “This is the closest and nicest version I have seen.” “Omg the sync,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Fire.” “Wow you really nailed it.” “This is the best one on Instagram,” expressed a fifth. A sixth exclaimed, “Oh my goodness!” What are your thoughts on this woman’s recreation of Tamannaah Bhatia’s steps from the Jailer song Kaavaalaa?

