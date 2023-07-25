Ice-cream lovers in Bengaluru dance to get a scoop free. Would you?

There’s nothing quite like indulging in the cool and creamy goodness of ice cream on a hot summer day. Probably this is why our hearts skip a beat, and our smiles widen when we come across an ice cream cart or step into an ice cream parlour offering a variety of frozen treats. So, on World Ice Cream Day, celebrated on the third Sunday of July, an ice cream shop in Bengaluru decided to help people beat the heat. Wondering how? Well, they offered a free scoop to anyone who danced their way to their store. The ice cream parlour even recorded this and recently shared a clip featuring people grooving to get a free treat. The clip is truly heartwarming to watch and may tug at your heartstrings too. People dancing inside a Bengaluru-based ice cream shop to get a free scoop. (Instagram/@cornerhouseicecreams)

The video was shared on the Instagram page ‘Corner House Ice Creams’ with the caption, “When our cameras catch people dancing for a free scoop of ice cream, you know it’s a party worth melting for! This #IceCreamDay was absolutely wholesome at our Indiranagar branch. Thank you to all of you who filled our outlet with scoops of love and laughter.”

Watch the video featuring people dancing their way to the ice cream corner to get a free scoop:

Since being shared five days ago on Instagram, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many in the comments section were amazed by the ice cream parlour’s way of spreading smiles.

Check out a few reactions to this fun-filled video shared on Instagram below:

“Everyone has so much happiness to spread through their smiles or dance moves. Sure soon the day will come no one will need to spread happiness for something in return. God bless all of them,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Such a beautiful way to spread happiness.” “Best thing I have seen today,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Best thing I have seen today.” “Omg absolutely made me smile. What a great idea,” joined a fifth. A sixth remarked, “What an idea sirji to boost hormones and make it melt with ice cream.”

