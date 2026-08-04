B.Tech. graduate turns Rapido rider, texts woman passenger for job: 'If you have any vacancy, please message me'

A Rapido ride turned into an unexpected job request for one woman after she received a WhatsApp message from the rider who had dropped her at work. Instead of asking for a rating or feedback, he introduced himself as a recent engineering graduate looking for his first job.

Rapido rider's job request to a passenger has gone viral online. (X/@yoursnandieni)

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She shared a screenshot of the message on X, where it drew mixed reactions. While many admired the rider's determination to find work, others raised concerns about privacy and how he contacted the passenger.

Rapido rider's message

The post was shared by X user Nandini Gupta, who wrote, "Got a DM from a guy who dropped me at my office."

She also shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message she received from the rider. It read, "Hello, good morning, ma'am. I just dropped you at Vasant Kunj on Rapido. My name is Ibrahim. I completed my B.Tech. in April 2024, ma'am. I am looking for a job. I am a fresher. If you have any vacancy, please message me, ma'am." He also attached his resume to the message.

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The post quickly led to a discussion about India's job market, with many sympathising with the young graduate's efforts to secure employment.

Take a look:

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Internet shares mixed views

Many people praised Ibrahim's determination and hoped someone would help him land a job.

"Respect this man's hustle. He's working as a Rapido rider while trying hard to find a job. People do unimaginable things to support their families. Nandini, if you can, please help him find a job," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Unemployment at its peak."

"Job market is crazy," said another.

One person simply commented, "You should help him."

Not everyone, however, was convinced. Some questioned whether passengers should be contacted after a ride.

One user wrote, "Avoid using Rapido. Try Uber instead. At least Uber doesn't share your number with riders."

Another commented, "Is this the severity of India's unemployment, or is Ibrahim up to something fishy? Be with us until the next episode of Crime Patrol."

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A third user advised, "You have shared his resume and done your part. Don't give him more attention because you don't know his intentions. Be aware and don't fall into a trap."

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The post also struck a chord with students preparing to enter the job market. "Now I feel I am doing something wrong by pursuing BTech in Computer Science. Should I continue my BTech?" one user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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