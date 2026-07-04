Woman says Mumbai feels safe even at 12:30 am: ‘Now I understand why it is called the Dream City’

A video reshared by a woman from Mumbai has caught attention online for its heartfelt take on the city’s sense of safety, especially for women travelling late at night. The clip, reshared on Instagram by Aditi Thakur, shows her standing at Marine Lines local station around midnight and speaking about how the city makes her feel secure even at that hour.

A woman shared how Mumbai made her feel safe after midnight as women travelled freely on local trains. (Instagram/_this_is_aditi._)

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In the video, she reflects on how Mumbai’s public spaces, local trains and police presence allow women to move around with a sense of freedom that many other cities may not offer.

"It's 12:30 at night right now, and I am at the Marine Lines local station in Mumbai. You must be seeing the police in front. It's very strange, but I don't feel scared. Women are roaming around openly. Inside the train, you find so many women after midnight. In any other city, we would have stepped out at night with our faces covered with a dupatta because the world has convinced us that the problem lies in our appearance. Now I understand why this is the 'Dream City.' You can see dreams with your eyes open at any time of the day or night, and you can chase them without any fear. Mumbai, you are [love]."

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Clip sparks reactions online

The video has drawn a few reactions, with many people agreeing with her observation about Mumbai’s late night public life and the comfort women often feel while travelling in the city.

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One user wrote, "This is exactly why Mumbai is not just a city, it is an emotion." Another said, "Women travelling safely after midnight is what makes Mumbai truly special." A third user commented, "The local trains may be crowded, but they still make people feel connected and safe." Another reaction read, "Police presence and active public transport make such a big difference at night." A fifth user added, "Mumbai really lets people live their dreams without constantly looking over their shoulder."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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