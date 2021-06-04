Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Dads have their own special ways to let their kids know how much they love them. And this wholesome tweet shows just that. If you’ve ever casually mentioned you want something special or particular to eat in front of your dad and found a bunch of them the next day, you’ll relate to this tweet immediately.

The tweet has been posted by RJ Ira. “Told my dad that I wanted naariyal paani. Here’s what I found in my balcony a few hours later,” she tweeted. Her post is complete with a picture that shows what her dad did after this little request from her.

Take a look at the tweet:

Told my dad that I wanted naariyal paani. Here’s what I found in my balcony a few hours later: pic.twitter.com/AQnUF1C4pj — RJ Ira (@irationalised) June 3, 2021





It’s hard not to break into a smile seeing this share, right? And chances are this post reminded you of your dad bringing home extra mangoes or your favourite ice cream after you mentioned it to him in passing.

The share has struck a chord with many since it was posted on June 3. Along with many reactions, the tweet has collected over 3,000 likes and counting. Here’s how tweeple reacted:

Yh.. Dads r like tht only!



Back when I was living in Hyd, one day I told my dad m out of namkeen (yes..m an Indori! ) . The next day I received a whole bag full of my fav namkeen 😋😊 — The PoLiTiCaLe🏳‍🌈🇮🇳 (@ThePoliticale) June 3, 2021

I’m a general conversation post lunch I just mentioned, Feel like having a scoop of coffee icecream & by dinner this is what I see. Fathers I tell you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2vCWktFynQ — P La (@Pankajj_La) June 4, 2021

Ha ha parents you ask them for 2 they will give you 20...I asked my dad for a Duracell last week because I forgot to get my stock...he promptly comes 1 floor down and hands out 3 batteries to my wife and leaves — Vijay Subramanian (@Vijaythedataguy) June 4, 2021

Dads are like that 😊 — Chacha Chaudhary (@ChaudharyUncle) June 3, 2021





Of course some couldn’t help but post jokes:

Told my dad that I wanted naariyal paani. After that he brings a small coconut tree for planting — Souvik (@oantai_sou) June 4, 2021

Lucky! If I would tell my dad I want naariyal Pani, he gonna say sure beta, go buy one and fetch one for me also. — Paramveer (@LaxusDThunder) June 3, 2021

Told my dad I wanted nariyal paani and now we're shifting to Kerala. — imouttahere (@urmomahoebro) June 4, 2021

