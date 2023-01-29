Woman shares wholesome story of meeting Shah Rukh Khan as a kid

Shah Rukh Khan fans are elated with the release of Pathaan as they got the chance to see the actor on big screens after years. Social media is expectedly filled with various posts celebrating SRK. Amid those is a wholesome share that is winning people’s hearts. Posted by a Twitter user, the share is about a woman recalling her wonderful interaction with Shah Rukh Khan from when she was a kid.

Twitter user Rudrani re-shared an old post that she originally tweeted back in 2021. While re-sharing the post, she wrote, “As #Pathaan roars into the box office, time to reshare the one time I met him as a kid and he turned out to be a kind and gentle human being. Welcome back @iamsrk.” The old post she shared is a thread that documents how she met the actor as a kid in Kolkata.

In the thread she documented how she, along with her friend, tried to meet Shah Rukh Khan to get an interview for a student-run newspaper. “It was the longest of shots. We were two school kids with zero clout. There was a long queue of prominent journalists at The Park Hotel, waiting to meet him. Some people openly laughed in my face, an interview with the superstar. Well, we had nothing to lose,” she wrote explaining her situation. Then she added how Shah Rukh Khan not only met them but went on to speak with them for about 45 minutes. “SRK was humble, soft spoken and funny throughout that interview,” she also added in the thread.

Take a look at the recent tweet that she shared after release of the film Pathaan:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has received more than 30,000 views. Additionally, it has accumulated close to 600 likes. A Twitter user wrote “Wow” while expressing their reactions. Another person showed their reaction to the post through a heart emoticon.

