Woman slams workplace by making presentation on her mental health during exit interview. Watch

Exit interviews conducted by employers for outgoing employees often became a platform to air grievances. Many people take the opportunity to use the platform to express their frustrations with their former company. From company policies to work culture to management styles, people don't hold back while criticising the company they are leaving. A woman took that culture to a whole new level by making a PowerPoint presentation where she talked about how her job impacted her mental health. The image shows glimpses of a woman’s presentation on mental health during her exit interview. (Instagram/@claireandpeter)

“Short, sweet and to the point!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens with a text insert that reads, “I made a PowerPoint presentation for my exit interview at work. What do you think?” The video then shows some slides from the presentation. It shows two charts, both highlighting how her work has impacted her mental health.

Take a look at the viral video about the exit interview here:

Since being posted, the video has gone viral. The share has accumulated nearly 5.4 million views—and counting. The video has also contributed to sparking a discussion.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“The last slide and that’s so on point,” prompted an Instagram user. “I cried yesterday. It’s now been 0 days since my last cry, lol,” added another.

A third posted, “Good for you. Started my own company and never looked back.” A fourth commented, “I think many folks are under the misguided opinion that work should be fun. Or even rewarding. For most it isn’t. Make your money. Go home. Stop complaining.”

While a fifth person expressed, “This is epic,” a sixth wrote, “Now this is worthy of a meeting instead of an email.”

What do you think of the video? Did it leave you surprised?