What is forced resignation? Man’s post on workplace practice stirs discussion: ‘You are easily replaceable’

People resign for a variety of reasons, but often, it all boils down to job dissatisfaction. It can stem from a range of factors, including lack of growth, poor work-life balance, low pay, toxic work culture or feeling undervalued. Despite the reason, resignation is tendered by an employee, unlike getting fired, which is when an employer initiates the process. However, in a LinkedIn post, a man claimed that recently, some companies, big or small, have taken up a strategy to create situations that compel people to resign. The post found an audience among LinkedIn users who didn't hold back on sharing similar opinions. A man’s LinkedIn post on forced resignation has created chatter among people. (Unsplash/anniespratt)

LinkedIn user Gagan Makin asked, “What is forced resignation?” He added, “When a company doesn't have any issue with your performance but just can't afford you and can't pay enough, they create such circumstances that you end up resigning.”

“Many companies follow this strategy, be they big or small. Numerous employees have suffered from this kind of policies and politics. Trust me when I say this: It can literally hinder your finances to the core. Companies are not all concerned about you; they will hire and fire in bulk,” he expressed.

“So far, I have learned that you are easily replaceable, so please stop considering your company a priority and working like nothing is above this,” he wrote and concluded his post.

How did LinkedIn users react to the share?

A marketing head wrote, “Yup. Sad reality of our times. Seen this happen a lot.” An entertainment journalist joined, “This is what happened to me as well TBH.”

While a third commented, “I have also gone through this, I taught my junior colleague to help me to reduce my workload, but the company replaced me and increased his salary. But what was the final result, after a few days he was unable to handle the workload and resigned from the job,” a fourth commented, “These companies are still hiring and onboarding new employees but not paying salaries on time.” A few simply reacted to the viral post by writing “true”.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gagan Makin completed his BCom from Delhi University and a degree in Digital Marketing from the University of Manchester. He is also the head of brand marketing for the Delhi Institute of Digital Marketing.

