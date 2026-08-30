Woman spots 'incredibly fit' elderly Europeans abroad, questions Indian lifestyle: 'Something terribly wrong'

An Indian woman travelling in Europe has sparked a discussion online after sharing her observations about elderly Europeans she encountered during her trips. She noted that many people aged 70 and 80-plus appeared to be travelling independently, carrying their own luggage and walking extensively. It made her wonder if lifestyle differences were behind poorer mobility among older Indians.

The woman shared a picture of elderly travellers in Europe walking with their luggage. (X/@Kavitastocks)

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Taking to X, the woman, who goes by @Kavitastocks, shared a picture of elderly travellers in Europe walking with their luggage, with some carrying backpacks and pulling suitcases. "These are the 'old people' I keep seeing while travelling in Europe, and many of them are well over 70 or even 80, travelling alone, carrying their own suitcases, walking everywhere, and looking incredibly fit," she wrote in the post.

Her observation led her to question whether there are significant differences between European and Indian lifestyles, particularly when it comes to diet and physical activity. "It honestly makes me wonder: there is something terribly wrong with Indian lifestyle when it comes to our diet, and physical activity?" she wrote, pointing to the difficulty many Indians over 50 face in walking for long periods and the number of wheelchair users seen at airports while travelling.

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{{^usCountry}} She concluded the post saying that fitness should not simply be about increasing lifespan but about maintaining independence in later years. "The real goal of being fit isn't just to live longer. It's to stay independent enough to enjoy those extra years," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She concluded the post saying that fitness should not simply be about increasing lifespan but about maintaining independence in later years. "The real goal of being fit isn't just to live longer. It's to stay independent enough to enjoy those extra years," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

Her post drew mixed reactions, with some users agreeing that diet and physical activity could play an important role in differences in fitness levels.

One user wrote, "They eat protein, fiber rich food with every meal. Most Indians have carbs heavy meals because that's the only thing they can afford. There is also inequality in how much each spouse can eat in a household."

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"This is a cultural difference as well. Walking in Europe is much more preferred compared to travel by car and people are used to this since they are young. In India, the weather conditions, road conditions are not much that promote walking. Dont think this is a fair comparison," commented another.

"It is true. They are not device addicted like us, they dont have full day chores or work like us,they also give importance to fitness and make it part of their lives, they move around a lot more than us i think. Less stress too relatively," wrote a third user.

"Yes there is something terribly wrong and it is our culture and laziness. Old Europeans are incredible," said another.

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Some users also pointed to walking as a key factor in staying fit, but questioned whether Indian cities provide enough opportunities for people to walk regularly.

"Walking keeps you healthy and fit, and it's not desperate schedule for exercise it's part of lifestyle and tell me where can toy walk in India? If you remember our grand parents were as healthy in fact more healthier than this. And now it's all gone sadly!" one user commented.

"You havent see the village ladies who lives in Pahadi places. They are more fit than these Europeans even at 90 years age . Mostly Life in urban cities is full of poison and no physical activities thats reason," said another.