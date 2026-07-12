Woman surprises mother with gold jewellery bought with first paycheck, heartwarming video wins hearts. Watch

An Indian woman who moved to Germany to pursue her dreams has won hearts online after surprising her mother with gold jewellery she bought using her first paycheck. The emotional moment, shared on Instagram, has amassed over 21 million views and prompted thousands of heartfelt reactions from social media users.

The video has amassed over 21 million views and prompted thousands of heartfelt reactions from social media users. (Instagram/@vansshhiiikaa)

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The video, shared by Instagram user Vanshika, captures her fulfilling a promise she made to herself 4 years ago when she left India for Germany. She said that she had decided that the first meaningful purchase from her earnings would be a special gift for her mother as a token of gratitude for her sacrifices.

The video begins with Vanshika chatting casually with her mother and jokingly apologising for not bringing her anything from Germany. Her mother brushes it off with a smile, saying she doesn't need any gifts.

Moments later, Vanshika takes out a jewellery box and opens it, revealing a brand-new gold jewellery set. Her mother is left speechless, staring at the necklace in disbelief as she tries to process the surprise.

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{{^usCountry}} Before she can recover, Vanshika reaches behind her once again and reveals a second jewellery box, showing that she had bought not one but two gold jewellery sets for her mother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before she can recover, Vanshika reaches behind her once again and reveals a second jewellery box, showing that she had bought not one but two gold jewellery sets for her mother. {{/usCountry}}

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Overcome with emotion, her mother breaks down in tears as Vanshika hugs her and gently comforts her, saying, "Why are you crying? Don't cry." The touching video ends with the mother embracing her daughter before trying on one of the necklaces.

Watch the video below:

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In the caption of the post, Vanshika reflected on the promise she made when she first moved abroad.

"Four years ago, I moved to Germany to pursue my dreams. The very first thing I wanted to do with what I earned was buy a gift for my mom-a small way to thank her for every sacrifice she's made for our family. She deserves the world, and I'll spend the rest of my life treating her like the queen she is," she wrote.

"To anyone out there pushing through the grind: keep going. Making your parents proud and seeing those happy tears is a feeling nothing else in this world can match," she added.

(Also Read: 'I promised my mother a helicopter ride': Man fulfils childhood promise, heartwarming video goes viral)

Social media reactions

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The heartwarming video has received thousands of comments from people touched by the daughter's gesture.

"This makes me cry, everything that we own, we owe it to them," one user wrote.

Another commented, "This may not be a Mother's dream but it's definitely every DAUGHTER's dream to just give everything to her Mother."

A third user said, "Behind every successful daughter is a family that never stopped believing. After years abroad, she came home-not just with a degree, but with a story that made her parents' hearts overflow with pride. The tears in her parents' eyes are proof that some victories belong to the whole family. Really didii you are my idol or inspiration."

"This isn't just a reel, it's pure emotion. Every child dreams of giving back to their parents one day, and watching you make that dream come true is so heartwarming.Mom's happiness and emotions are priceless. May you achieve everything you've ever wished for and continue giving your parents countless reasons to smile dii," added another.

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