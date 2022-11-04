Home / Trending / Woman taking care of this old dog will make you say aww. Watch wholesome video

Woman taking care of this old dog will make you say aww. Watch wholesome video

Published on Nov 04, 2022 08:09 AM IST

In an adorable video, you can see a woman taking care of a dog in various ways.

Woman taking care of an old dog.(Instagram/@_edoardo)
ByVrinda Jain

If you are someone who loves being around dogs, there could be a chance that you are always playing with them or taking care of them. Every little thing that a pet does, makes us love them even more. And if you don't believe that, a recent viral video proves it. In a video uploaded by Instagram user @_edoardo you can see a man filming his auntie and her dog. In the video, the auntie seems to be caring for the dog in different ways. The short clip shows the woman tucking the dog into the bed, making sandwiches, giving him medicine, adding cream to his elbows, and putting grip stickers on his paws so the dog doesn't fall.

Take a look at the woman caring for the dog here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed two lakh times and has close to 30,000 likes. Many people have also commented on the video. One person in the comments wrote, "Ah bless this lady. So caring and loving to the pup." Another person wrote, "She's a national treasure!! And, of course, he is, too." A third person said, "What a sweet lady. You know she loves that puppy." A fourth user commented, "The best auntie award goes to her."

