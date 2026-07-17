Woman tells manager she’s pregnant, gets termination letter 3 hours later: ‘I feel so betrayed and stupid’

A woman's viral post has sparked outrage online after she was allegedly fired just three hours after texting her manager about her pregnancy. Hoping for some understanding, she simply asked for permission to snack on crackers during her shift to manage severe morning sickness, only to receive a formal termination letter instead. The woman's post alleging she was fired after revealing her pregnancy has sparked outrage. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“3 hours after I sent the message to my manager,” the woman who goes by “Jin” wrote on X. She shared two screenshots. One shows her message to her manager and the other is allegedly the termination letter she received.

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What did she text? According to the screenshot she shared, she informed her manager that she was pregnant. The woman wrote, “[Redacted] really looking forward to my shift tomorrow, but just wanted to be honest with you about something private. I'm really struggling at the moment with sickness since turns out I'm pregnant, my stomach is really sensitive and I'm sick from just feeling slightly hungry. Just wondering if it's okay if I bring in some crackers to nibble on during my shift? Thanks.”

The employee expected understanding; however, she alleged that she received a termination letter in response. With the subject line, “Termination of employment,” the note said that it serves as her one-week notice before being terminated on July 22.

The note listed the reason for termination as: “The reason for your dismissal is due to not passing a probationary period. You are required to work your notice period.”

It continued, “You will be paid any accrued holiday up to your date of termination. You will be paid for any outstanding hours along with your final salary.”

The termination letter further stated that the outstanding payments would be cleared upon the end of employment.