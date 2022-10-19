Woman tracks her lost AirPods on a flight, asks netizens to bring them back

When travelling, it is common that we sometimes forget our stuff in the trains or airplanes. Even though you search for them afterward, you may not be able to find them. But thanks to technology these days, it has become easier to find out where exactly you have lost something. Recently, something similar happened with Instagram user Brittany (@brittcurls) when she lost her AirPods on a flight.

The Instagram user made a short video of how she lost her AirPods and explained the tale to her followers. In the video, she says that she was flying to Amsterdam when she left her earphone in the pocket of the plane. She even wrote to Delta Airlines about the same and requested them, if they are able to find her AirPods, to please send them back to her. But, the airlines replied to her by saying that they were not able to locate them. However, since Brittany's AirPods have a tracker on them, she is able to locate it on the flight. She says that till now, the AirPods have travelled to different destinations and can see them on the tracker.

Later, Brittany shared another update where she had received a call from Delta Airlines. The airlines told her that they would be doing a thorough search for her Airpods and let her know if they were able to locate them.

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than three lakh times and has more than 9000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Hahahhaa, it's not even about the actual AirPods anymore. It's about the journey of tracking something down." Another person said, "These AirPods have traveled more than me." A third person added, "Exciting. I'm so invested in this and hope it has a happy ending!"

