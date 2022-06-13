Woman travels with her pet dog from Delhi to Goa on train. Watch to find how

People who are dog lovers and keep them as pets love their company a lot. They even like to take their pooches on holidays with them. It is quite delightful to watch videos of dogs travelling with their humans as they can be great travel buddies. In a video posted on Instagram, a woman explained how she travelled with her dog in a train from Delhi to Goa. If you also plan to travel with your dog by a train then the video is a must-watch.

The video was posted by Aarushi Sharma on her personal Instagram account 19 hours ago. It has already received more than 20,000 views. The video shows the steps one can follow if they want to travel with their pooches on a train in India.

The woman explained via text inserts on the video that she booked two first class AC tickets. After her tickets were confirmed, she took her dog to the vet to get all her vaccination and health certificates. Then she applied for a ‘coupe’ one day before the train journey by writing to the chief reservation officer so she could travel in a separate cabin with her pet. Lastly, on the day of the journey, she went to the parcel office at the boarding station two hours before departure with all the documents to get a travelling ticket for her dog. This way she was able to take the cutest trip of her life, she posted at the end of the video.

“Pets and train journey, Since Noor is such a water baby I always wanted her to see the beach and experience the joy of being free around water. It wasn’t the easiest choice to travel long distance via train but we decided to go for it and I’m glad it all happened,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The woman had shared another video of travelling with her pet dog six days ago which has got more than 6.42 lakh views.

Watch the video below:

“Pets are the best!! They are more loyal than anyone! Even I take my pet everywhere,” commented an Instagram user. “Pets are everything, without them my life is incomplete,” wrote another. “I toh don’t go on family trips only for my baby coz she doesn’t do well while travelling,” shared another individual.

What are your thoughts on travelling with your pet dog?