Woman warns against quitting a stable job for a career switch: ‘Unemployment hurts more than a breakup’

A woman’s advice to professionals considering quitting their jobs to prepare for a career switch has sparked a discussion on social media. She cautioned employees against giving up their financial security unless they have sufficient savings, discipline and a clear plan to remain productive during the transition.

A woman advised employees to keep their jobs while preparing for better career opportunities. (Instagram/inbecoming_)

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The woman shared the video on her Instagram account, @inbecoming_, after receiving several messages from people who said their current jobs left them with little time to prepare for better opportunities.

‘Do not leave your stable job’

“Should you leave your job and prepare for a switch? This is a question that I get very often in my DMs that we are not getting time to prepare. Should we leave our job and then prepare? The answer to this is, no,” she said in the clip.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “You should never leave your job that is securing you financially to prepare for something that you don't know how long it is going to take, right? If you are not somebody who is very disciplined in their life, you should never leave your job.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “You should never leave your job that is securing you financially to prepare for something that you don't know how long it is going to take, right? If you are not somebody who is very disciplined in their life, you should never leave your job.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to her, leaving employment can also affect a person’s routine and sense of direction. “Second, you will lose your sense of purpose if you leave a job. The moment you leave a job maybe you will enjoy it for two weeks, let's say, and after that, you will lose a sense of purpose,” she said.

“And once a human being loses a sense of purpose, all kinds of stuff, be it romantic relationships, be it your family problems, everything, everything comes into your head. It starts to haunt you,” she continued.

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She concluded by advising people to manage their time and prepare alongside their existing jobs. “So, if you are not somebody who is utterly disciplined, have a good financial backing, and is somebody who is self-driven, who is not going to lose the purpose of his life or her life, if they are jobless, do not, do not, do not leave your stable job. Try to manage time and prepare.”

The text overlaid on the video read, “Unemployment hurts more than a breakup.” Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Assess yourself before taking such a step like quitting your job that’s paying your bills and be completely honest with yourself.”

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Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The video received several reactions from users sharing different perspectives. One person agreed with the advice and wrote, “Exactly. Every word you said is 1000% true. I am a living example. I lost my job and remained unemployed for 2.8 years. I deeply regretted it, but I have finally secured a good job after 2.8 years.”

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Another commented, “Don’t leave your current job unless it is affecting your mental health and you are financially secure enough to manage without it.” A third user offered a different view, writing, “It entirely depends on why you want to switch jobs. If you are genuinely unhappy for any reason, you should consider leaving and investing all your energy in finding a better opportunity.”

(Also read: ‘I prefer the life I am living today’: Indian man says quitting high-paying job for Canada was worth it)

A fourth person highlighted the impact of layoffs and forced resignations, saying, “No one is willingly leaving their job. Companies are forcing employees to resign or relieving them from their positions.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)