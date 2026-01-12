Woman who once avoided Bengaluru now says she never wants to leave, calls the city a ‘warm hug’

A woman’s emotional reflection on her unexpected journey to Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users, after she shared how the city she once tried to avoid eventually transformed her life. A woman said Bengaluru transformed her outlook after a year. (Instagram/Pragati Jha)

Taking to Instagram, Pragati Jha posted a video marking one year since she moved to the Karnataka capital. In the clip, she candidly speaks about her initial reluctance and how her feelings have completely changed over time.

‘I never ever wanted to come to this city’ In the video, Pragati recalls landing in Bengaluru on 5 January 2025, a move she says she never wished for during her college placement season. “God plan is something you should trust blindly. Yup. I will tell you my story. It’s been exactly a year I landed to this city, Bengaluru,” she says at the start of the clip.

She goes on to explain that she actively prayed to be placed anywhere but Bengaluru, citing its size, traffic and crowds. “It’s a very big city, too much traffic, too many people, so much crowding and all. And I always run away from crowd,” she says, adding that fate had other plans when she was placed in the city nonetheless.

‘Now I don’t want to go anywhere else’ What follows is a heartfelt account of how the city slowly grew on her. Pragati says Bengaluru made her stronger than she ever imagined. Recalling a visit back to her college for final examinations, she admits feeling an unexpected pull towards her new home. “I was like, man, I want to go back to Bengaluru. I want to go back to my city,” she says.

Describing the city’s weather and atmosphere, she adds, “It feels like a warm hug. I know it’s expensive. I know, like, crowd is there. But there, there is no crowd.” Reflecting on a challenging year, she credits the city for standing by her through every high and low. “The city has seen all the up and downs and made me so much, much, much stronger,” she says, urging viewers to trust in God’s plan.

Watch the clip here: