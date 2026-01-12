Woman who once avoided Bengaluru now says she never wants to leave, calls the city a ‘warm hug’
A woman who once avoided Bengaluru shared how a year in the city changed her life.
A woman’s emotional reflection on her unexpected journey to Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users, after she shared how the city she once tried to avoid eventually transformed her life.
Taking to Instagram, Pragati Jha posted a video marking one year since she moved to the Karnataka capital. In the clip, she candidly speaks about her initial reluctance and how her feelings have completely changed over time.
‘I never ever wanted to come to this city’
In the video, Pragati recalls landing in Bengaluru on 5 January 2025, a move she says she never wished for during her college placement season. “God plan is something you should trust blindly. Yup. I will tell you my story. It’s been exactly a year I landed to this city, Bengaluru,” she says at the start of the clip.
She goes on to explain that she actively prayed to be placed anywhere but Bengaluru, citing its size, traffic and crowds. “It’s a very big city, too much traffic, too many people, so much crowding and all. And I always run away from crowd,” she says, adding that fate had other plans when she was placed in the city nonetheless.
‘Now I don’t want to go anywhere else’
What follows is a heartfelt account of how the city slowly grew on her. Pragati says Bengaluru made her stronger than she ever imagined. Recalling a visit back to her college for final examinations, she admits feeling an unexpected pull towards her new home. “I was like, man, I want to go back to Bengaluru. I want to go back to my city,” she says.
Describing the city’s weather and atmosphere, she adds, “It feels like a warm hug. I know it’s expensive. I know, like, crowd is there. But there, there is no crowd.” Reflecting on a challenging year, she credits the city for standing by her through every high and low. “The city has seen all the up and downs and made me so much, much, much stronger,” she says, urging viewers to trust in God’s plan.
Watch the clip here:
The video was shared with the caption, “Never wanted to come. Now deeply grateful. Bengaluru shaped my confidence, self-love, and discipline.” It quickly drew a wave of reactions from viewers who resonated with her journey.
Internet reacts with warmth
One user humorously remarked, “This city gave you the accent too,” while another wrote, “Bengaluru is truly a wonderful city. I love this city very much.” Another comment read, “Trust God’s plan,” while someone else added, “You have a heart of gold.” Yet another user wrote, “Your love for Bengaluru is unparalleled.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)