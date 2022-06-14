Woman writes birthday song for her adorable pet doggo, sings it to him. Watch

For people who have pets, their birthday is no different from how they would have celebrated their own child's birthday. And that is exactly what can be seen in this one video where a woman named Leslie Mosier has written a song dedicated to her dog on his birthday. The viral video is so adorable that it has been winning hearts all over the Internet ever since it was posted on May 21. There is a good chance that this video will brighten up your whole day and make you smile from cheek to cheek.

The video opens to show this woman named Leslie who is a trained singer herself, in the frame. Along with her, one can see her cute little pet dog named Doug sitting on the bed and looking directly at her. Doug the Pug, her doggo, is extremely famous on Instagram with a whopping 3.8 million followers on the page that is dedicated to him. This particular video, however, shows him enjoying the birthday song that his mom wrote for him in the cutest way ever.

The dog video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Singing Happy Birthday to @itsdougthepug with a twist! It’s about loving each and every new white whisker that has come and will come. Based on his tail I think he loved it. Happy Birthday Doug The Pug!”

Watch it here:

So far, the video has received almost 80,000 likes and several comments from people who love dogs and are fans of Doug the Pug, especially. And the numbers only keep shooting up.

“Happy Birthday Doug!! Thank you for always spreading happiness,” wished one of many Instagram users. “The little tail wag!” pointed out another, followed by emojis of crying faces and a red heart. “That has got to be one of the sweetest things I've ever seen! Leslie, you're so talented! Let's continue the birthday celebrations! Happy birthday Doug!” read a third comment.

What do you think of this birthday song for the cute dog?