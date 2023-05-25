Home / Trending / Woman's dance moves to Chammak Challo leave people stunned. Watch

Woman's dance moves to Chammak Challo leave people stunned. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 25, 2023 06:48 PM IST

A woman's dance to Chammak Challo has grabbed the attention of many. Watch the video inside.

Certain songs have the power to instantly make us groove to their beats. One such peppy number is Chammak Challo by Akon from the 2011 movie Ra.one. Since the release of the song, many have shared their renditions of it and even shared their choreographies to the song. Now, another dance video on this number has gone viral.

Woman dancing to Chammak Challo.(Instagram/@Dr Darshini Reshma Pradeep)
Woman dancing to Chammak Challo.(Instagram/@Dr Darshini Reshma Pradeep)

Also Read: Saree-clad women's fiery dance to Chammak Challo goes viral. Watch

In a video shared by Instagram user Dr Darshini Reshma Pradeep, you can see her wearing a yellow coloured kurta. As she moves away from the camera, she starts dancing to the song Chammak Challo. In the post’s caption, she added, “I love this part of the song.”

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on April 19. Since being posted it has been viewed more than 2.5 million times and the numbers are still increasing. Many others have also liked and commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Good dancing." Another shared, "Great and fabulous Darshini." A third posted, "I like your energy and the way you dance must be appreciated." "What a lovely dance," expressed a fourth. What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance dance video
dance dance video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out