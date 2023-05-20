Woman's fiery dance to Asha Bhosle's Sharara goes viral. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByVrinda Jain
May 20, 2023 12:04 PM IST

A video of a woman dancing to Asha Bhosle's Sharara was posted on Instagram. The clip has wowed people.

Many people post their dance videos on Instagram. Often such clips catch the attention of many and also go viral. Just like this clip that has taken Instagram by storm. It shows a woman in a blue saree dancing to Asha Bhosle's Sharara. Her incredible dance has won the hearts of many.

The image shows a woman dancing to Asha Bhosle's Sharara.(Instagram/@_triptithakur_)

The video was shared by Instagram user Tripti Thakur. In the clip, you can see her wearing a blue-coloured saree. She is seen standing on a stage and dancing to the song Sharara. The video also captures people sitting in the audience cheering for her.

Watch her dance video below:

This post was shared on May 8. Since being shared, it has been viewed over one million times and the numbers are still increasing. Many people have also liked the video and have shared their reactions in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Simply beautiful." A second added, "Wow, how gracefully she performed." A third shared, "Wow, this is so awesome." A fourth posted, "Awesome. I can't stop watching this reel again and again." Several others have reacted using heart and fire emojis.

Topics
viral video instagram
