Woman’s hilarious rant on offices reopening has netizens in splits. Watch
It has been several months since many of us were forced to work from home due to the ongoing pandemic. While some found the unexpected turn of events really stressful, others had a gala time sitting at home in pajamas and working peacefully. But, now workplaces are slowly reopening and people are getting back into their routines of commuting to and from work. If you’re someone who is still on a WFH shift and shivers at the thought of going back to office, then this video by Instagram user Harjas Sethi may seem highly relatable to you. Even if you are dying to go back to office, the video may leave you giggling hard.
“Mere dil ka dard,” reads the simple caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows Sethi talking about the ‘pain’ of going back to office in a hilarious manner.
The clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views since its original posting. Check it out:
The video also found its way to Twitter and sparked some funny reactions among tweeple. From nodding in agreement to the rant, to adding some more points on this topic, people posted varied reactions. The comments also had some relatable GIFs.
Here’s how people reacted:
What are your thoughts on this video?
