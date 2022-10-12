Woman’s reaction on being surprised with a golden retriever puppy is priceless

Getting a pet is always a very life-changing experience, no matter how old you are. And that is exactly what can be seen happening in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been steadily gaining popularity ever since. The video opens to show how a woman is completely unaware as to what will happen to her within a few seconds. She can be seen walking into the frame with a slight inkling that there might be a surprise waiting for her. Soon enough, one gets to see that she is greeted by a sweet little golden retriever puppy.

“Best surprise ever,” reads the caption that has been shared in accompaniment to this video. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of a video creator named Tanvi who also happens to have a YouTube channel. She has over 2,200 followers on the page as of now. And her reaction upon seeing this cute little puppy will definitely suffice in making you wanting to watch this video over and over again.

Watch the puppy video right here:

Shared on September 24, this video has received over three lakh likes on it as of now. The video has also received multiple adorable comments on it.

“Paw-fect surprise,” commented an Instagram user. “He dribbled,” wrote another one. “The urge to get that feeling of excitement when someone gifted you a golden retriever,” admitted a third.