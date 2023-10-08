Woman’s semi-classical dance to Ghar More Pardesiya is simply magical. Watch

The song Ghar More Pardesiya from the 2019 film Kalank became an instant hit among the masses when it was released. Now, a choreography to this song has gone viral, capturing the hearts of many on social media.

Woman dancing to the song Ghar More Pardesiya. (Instagram/@rashi_agrwl_)

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle Rashi Agarwal. The clip opens to show Agarwal donning a beautiful Anarkali dress and standing on her terrace. As the song Ghar More Pardesiya plays, Agarwal effortlessly grooves to it.

Take a look at this dance video here:

This video was shared two weeks ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 16,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share that Agarwal’s dance was beautiful.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Seriously, your dance steps are awesome.”

A second commented, “Your dance moves are like poetry in motion. The way you gracefully glide across the dance floor is mesmerizing. Keep dancing and shining with your incredible talent.”

A third added, “So beautiful.”

A few others also said that her dance was “magnificent,” and “amazing.” Several also reacted using heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this dance performance?

