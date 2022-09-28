Woman's spot-on mimicry of Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia stuns people. Watch

If you have watched either or both seasons of Indian Matchmaking on Netflix, then there is a good chance that you have not missed an opportunity to see Sima Taparia on screen. The famed Sima aunty had some very unique and hilarious things to say on her own show and in her cameo on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In one of the episodes, the well-known matchmaker from Mumbai made an appearance and attempted to find a suitable match for Seema Sajdeh, one of the four protagonists of the show. The lives as well as the professional endeavours of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan) are the main subjects of the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And in this episode that has been mentioned about, Sima aunty tries to compare marriage to what would happen if one’s flight would get delayed. This particular dialogue had received a lot of attention online and sparked a meme fest and laughing riot all over social media platforms. A particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a woman perfectly lips-syncs and even mimics the body language of this famous matchmaker.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was posted on September 16 and has already received over 33,500 likes.

"Too good," complimented a user on Instagram. "The blinking is everything," pointed out a second. "OMG the accuracy," said a third.