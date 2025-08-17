Woman's touching gesture in live wedding painting leaves groom and millions in tears. Watch

A live wedding painter's sweet gesture for a groom at his wedding moved him to tears and melted millions of hearts online. Dianna, a Canada-based artist who helps newlyweds turn their love into an "artwork of a lifetime," shared the video on Instagram, capturing the reaction of a groom as she revealed to him the painting she did of him and his wife walking down the aisle as a married couple. The bride wanted to pay special tribute to two important people in the groom's life through the painting.(Instagram/paintedbydianna)

However, on the bride's instruction, Dianna added a little something special to the painting just for the groom. In the clip, the artist can be seen moving aside to reveal her creation to the newlyweds as the groom carefully examines every detail. But soon, the smile on his face disappears and turns into confusion as he moves closer to see the background of the painting.

"We surprised the groom with two very special people in the painting," she said.

As the groom notices, his eyes well up with tears, and he holds his bride, thanking her for the addition.

"Shelby had wanted to surprise Ryan by adding his grandfather and best friend to their wedding painting. Knowing they could only be there in spirit, it was their way of having them there on their special day," the artist explained in the caption of the video, revealing two men standing in the background of the painting, smiling at the newlyweds.

"If there’s one thing I will for sure do, it's cry as soon as someone else does. Days like these remind me how important art is and why I do what I do. I’m very thankful to be a part of it," she added.

The video received a whopping 17.2 million views and nearly two million likes on Instagram.

The bride and groom also dropped a comment calling the painting the "highlight of their wedding" and adding that they would cherish the art forever.

Many in the comments claimed that they were moved to tears by the artist's work and praised her ability to make the couple's big day even more special.