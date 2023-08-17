Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman’s visit to IKEA Hyderabad to buy a lamp turns into an unexpected shopping spree

Woman’s visit to IKEA Hyderabad to buy a lamp turns into an unexpected shopping spree

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 17, 2023 10:40 AM IST

A woman entered IKEA Hyderabad to buy just one lamp but exits store with an unexpectedly tall bill.

A woman recently visited an IKEA store in Hyderabad with the intention of buying a lamp but ended up forgetting to do so. In a humorous turn of events, she went on a shopping spree and shared a picture of herself holding up the invoice on Twitter. The bill generated at the furniture retailer’s store has been creating quite a buzz online. Wondering why? Allow us to tell you.

Also Read| Man online shopping for underwear accidentally shares screen with colleagues, see how they react

IKEA shopper in Hyderabad store posing with a bill as tall as her. (Twitter/@sameeracan)

“Went to IKEA to buy ONE lamp. Forgot to buy the lamp,” wrote Twitter user Sameera - head of People Success at inFeedo and founder of a cafe name ‘Goldspot’ in Goa - while sharing a picture of herself with an invoice.

The picture shared by Sameera shows her standing inside an IKEA store in Hyderabad and posing with the bill. The bill generated is as tall as her. Yes, you read that right!

Take a look at the picture below:

The tweet was shared on August 10. It has since accumulated over 2.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to register their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

A Twitter wrote, “So true! I’m scared to go again!”

“I have an unused lamp which I bought from IKEA. You can take that for a 50 percent discount,” commented another.

A third shared, “Wow the bill is actually taller than you.”

“Can totally relate to this. Same happens with me whenever I visit Nature’s Basket,” posted a fourth.

A fifth shared, “Haters gonna hate but this legit happens.”

“Please make a checklist when you head out next time,” suggested a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read| 4 shopping-inspired brain teasers to make Monday less boring

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral ikea hyderabad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP