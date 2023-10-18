Women perform with swords while riding bikes, cars during Navratri

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on October 15 and will end on October 24. During this festival, people worship Maa Durga and her nine forms. Amidst the festivities, a remarkable event took place on day 3 in Rajkot, where women performed ‘Garba’ while riding cars and bikes with swords in their hands. Now, a video of their performance has gone viral on the Internet and is wowing netizens.

The image shows women performing 'Garba' while riding on bikes and cars with swords in their hands. (Screengrab)

“Women in Rajkot perform ‘#Garba’ on motorcycles and cars with swords in their hands on the third day of #Navaratri,” reads the caption of the video shared on LinkedIn.

The video shows women dressed in traditional ‘Rajputana’ attire performing ‘Talwar Ras’ dance as a mark of reverence to Goddess Durga at Rajvi Palace in Rajkot. The former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, was also present at the event. Talwar Ras or Sword-wielding is an integral part of Gujarat’s cultural heritage.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on LinkedIn. It has since gained significant traction, amassing over 1,600 reactions and counting. Many even reposted the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out the reactions of people to this dance video:

“Great,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Incredible India.”

“Well, if they could do it on horses and camels, bikes and cars would be an ease,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Wow, great.”

“Don’t underestimate the power of women,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “That’s common for Rajputs.”

(With inputs from ANI)

