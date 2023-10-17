‘Dandiya Kerala style’: Shashi Tharoor shares video of women performing folk dance

Navratri celebrations are going on in full swing. The festival, which spans over nine days, is celebrated in different ways across India. In Gujarat, among other things, people dance in groups with colourful dandiya sticks. Referencing the art form, Shashi Tharoor has shared a video on X that shows people performing a dance resembling dandiya. Wittily, the MP also called it ‘dandiya Kerala style’. The image shows a group of women performing a folk dance. (X/@ShashiTharoor)

“Attention Gujarati sisters! This Navratri, check out dandiya Kerala style!” the MP wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show a group of women dressed in traditional Kerala off-white sarees with golden borders. They are seen holding long sticks and striking them against each other while moving to a rhythm playing in the background.

Take a look at this video shared by Shashi Tharoor:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 3.6 lakh views and counting. The share has also gathered nearly 5,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“Wow, this looks fascinating! Reminds me of Dandiya. What's the name of this dance in Kerala?” asked an Instagram user. “Beautiful indeed,” added another. “Looks fun,” joined a third. “I have always been fond of Kerala and its martial art, it's beautiful,” wrote a fourth.

About garba and dandiya:

During the nine nights of Navratri, people gather together to perform ras garba, which is sometimes accompanied by dandiya. According to a blog by Gujarat Tourism, people first offer puja to one of the nine forms of Goddess, then dance in circles and whirl away till late at night.

